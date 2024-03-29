Your Claim That Fubara’s Govt Is In Coma Is Laughable – Gov’s Aide Knocks Rivers APC Chair

Advertisement

The Rivers State government has condemned the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its comment against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his administration.

Naija News recall that the APC CTC chairman, Tony Okocha, at a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, had criticized a member of the House of Representatives representing Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, for speaking in favour of Governor Fubara and his administration.

Okocha insisted that Fubara’s administration was in a state of coma.

He slammed Ugochinyere for interfering in the politics of Rivers State when there are more important issues in Imo State

He had stated, “For Ugochinyere to say that for Rivers State House of Assembly to override the governor’s rights without even sending the bill to him or allowing 30 days as provided by the Constitution to pass is stupidity and a blatant lie and we will not tolerate that.

“For Ugochinyere to also go further to say that the Assembly sitting in the comfort of their bedroom to make laws for Rivers State is insulting the sensibilities of Rivers people.

Reacting, Special Adviser to Governor Fubara on Political Affairs and Strategy, Darlington Oji, described Okocha’s comments as laughable.

Oji argued that Okocha’s claim that the Fubara administration is in coma is baseless.

He noted that the governor is interested in initiating pro-people projects and would not play to the gallery.

According to him, “It is laughable when Tony Okocha will refer to His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara-led administration as a government in coma. This is a God-given administration, a government that is not ready to be distracted, but ready to keep to her electioneering promises.

“And that is why today, by the special grace of God, the government has approved a 33.5-kilometre Elele-Omoku road project worth over N80.8 billion.”

He further said the incumbent administration was not only interested in building infrastructure, but also investing in human capital development, saying, “That is why this administration has provided over N4 billion naira revolving loan.

“The government is interested in putting smiles on the faces of the people and that is why civil servants are being promoted, gratuities are being paid, pension arrears are being paid and local government workers are being promoted and their salary arrears being paid.”

On the status of the 27 lawmakers of the state House of Assembly, which Chief Okocha accused Hon. Ugochinyere of meddling in, and which he said is a matter in court, Oji agreed that the matter is in court, but wondered when Chief Okocha became the Rivers Assembly spokesman.

He enthused, “Yes, the issue of the status of the state Assembly is before a court of competent jurisdiction. I only cannot remember when Tony Okocha became the spokesman of the state Assembly. So whether the Assembly is legal or not, the court will decide.

“So for us, he (Okocha) can be distracted as much as he wants, this government is focused and at the end of the day Rivers people will be happy during the assessment period.”