Photos: Lagos State Govt Storms Shops, Confiscate ‘Take Away’ Packs

Officials of enforcement agencies under the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources have enforced the ban placed on styrofoam food containers across markets in the state.

Recall that some months ago the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had issued a ban on the utilization and distribution of styrofoam and other types of single-use plastics throughout the entire state.

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, had stated that the ban would take effect immediately.

Wahab, said the decision was reached following the menace the single-use plastics especially the non-biodegradable Styrofoams were causing on the environment.

“Following the menace which single-use plastics, especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam, are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the State with immediate effect,” he wrote.

In a fresh development, the Minister revealed that the ban is still fully in place and officials of the enforcement agencies were intensifying the mopping up process.

Speaking via X, he wrote, “Officials from the enforcement agencies under the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources on Thursday intensified the mopping up of banned styrofoam food containers across markets in the state.”

