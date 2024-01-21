Gov Sanwo-Olu Bans Single-use Plastics, Styrofoam In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government of Lagos State has issued a ban on the utilization and distribution of styrofoam and other types of single-use plastics throughout the entire state.

In a statement via his X handle on Sunday, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, noted that the ban is with immediate effect.

Naija News reports that single-use plastic items are typically employed only once or for a brief duration before being discarded.

Experts, however, asserted that the consequences of single-use plastic waste on both the environment and human health can be severe.

Styrofoam, a brand name for closed-cell extruded polystyrene foam (XPS), is commonly utilized for insulating walls, roofs, and foundations in construction. It provides thermal insulation and serves as a water barrier.

Furthermore, styrofoam is frequently employed in the production of disposable plates that are commonly used in eateries or catering services.

On Sunday, Wahab said the prohibition is paramount as the usage of single-use plastics has become a significant problem in a densely populated city.

“Following the menace which single-use plastics, especially non-biodegradable Styrofoam, are causing on the environment, the Lagos State government through the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources is hereby announcing a ban on the usage and distribution of Styrofoam and other single-use plastics in the State with immediate effect,” Wahab wrote.

Naija News understands that Lagos, Nigeria’s bustling economic hub and densely populated metropolis, frequently encounters the issue of drainage channels and canals becoming obstructed by SUPs and styrofoam products.