Peter Obi Has No Reason To Lose Sleep Over LP Crisis, 2027 Is About Him Not Party – Kenneth Okonkwo

Advertisement

Veteran Nollywood actor cum former spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has asserted that the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has no reason to lose sleep over the current crisis rocking the party.

Naija News reports that LP has been enmeshed in a series of crisis, from the allegation of theft against the National Chairman, Julius Abure, to a tussle of party ownership with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

Speaking in a recent interview with Arise TV, Okonkwo said the party’s crisis would not affect Peter Obi if he decides to run for the presidency again in 2027.

According to the LP chieftain, Peter Obi represents “a new Nigeria” regardless of any political platform he is contesting on.

Advertisement

While recalling how the former Governor of Anambra State changed the political landscape with the emergence of a third force, Kenneth Okonkwo said politics is about the candidate and not the political party,

He said, “2027 is about Peter Obi, not about Labour Party. Anybody who is bringing Peter Obi on the table, is bringing the new Nigeria, a new third force, absolute victory.

“When you come to elections, you take about candidates, not political parties. Peter Obi electrified Labour Party. He has no business to lose sleep over whatever is happening in any political party. How many months did he joined Labour Party? And he made what he made. People are loyal to his person. The new Nigeria is loyal to his people.”