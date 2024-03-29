‘It Is Time To Tell The World The Truth About Mohbad’s Death’ – Primeboy Files Petition Against Wunmi

Advertisement

Nigerian afro singer, Ibrahim Owodunni, also known as Primeboy, has filed a petition against Wunmi, the wife of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News reports that this comes after Wunmi, during an Instagram live session on Thursday, alleged that Mohabd’s father, Joseph Aloba, is associating with those who bullied her husband 24 hours before his demise.

Recall that Primeboy, a friend of Mohbad, is the prime suspect in the circumstances surrounding the death of the 27-year-old singer.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, Primeboy shared a copy of the petition filed against Wunmi.

Although the content of the petition was blurry, the afro singer, in the caption that accompanied the post, urged Wunmi to tell the world the truth about her husband’s death.

He wrote, “I told you to stop mentioning my Name…… You didn’t stop……. Now It is the time to tell the whole World the truth you said you know about what kill your boyfriend (Mohbad)….. Or you face the Music!!!!!!!….”

Meanwhile, Abosede, the mother of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has alleged that her estranged husband, Joseph Aloba, played a role in protecting Primeboy, the prime suspect in the death of her son.

Naija News recalls that the 27-year-old singer died on September 12, 2023, under unclear circumstances that have remained a controversy to date.

In a recent interview with Punch, Abosded claimed that Mohbad’s father advised Primeboy to run away because he was a suspect in the death case.

