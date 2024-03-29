Ex-President Of South Africa, Jacob Zuma Involved In Car Accident

Advertisement

South Africa’s former president, Jacob Zuma, was reportedly involved in a car accident overnight.

Police authority in the country confirmed in a statement on Friday that the accident happened when a drunk driver collided with the vehicle transporting Zuma.

Naija News understands that this incident occurred shortly after electoral authorities disqualified Zuma from participating in the upcoming general election on May 29, escalating tensions in the lead-up to the polls.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the driver’s car crashed into the official armoured state vehicle of former president Jacob Zuma.

The 51-year-old driver is said to have been apprehended in KwaZulu Natal province for driving under the influence, as well as for reckless and negligent driving.

SAPS confirmed that Zuma and his security personnel emerged unharmed from the accident, and the 81-year-old was safely escorted to his residence.

Despite facing corruption allegations that led to his removal from office in 2018, Zuma remains a prominent figure within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and recently declared his support for the opposition uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, Naija News understands.

This signalled a significant shift in his political career.

According to the ANC, MK’s name and logo resemble those used by the disbanded military wing of the ANC during the apartheid era, which Nelson Mandela formerly headed. The ANC argues that this similarity can potentially mislead or perplex voters.

Zuma’s Car Accident Not A Coincidence

Naija News understands that there are speculations by the MK that the car accident involving Zuma was not a coincidence.

According to AFP, MK’s spokesman, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, asserted that the car collision was not coincidental.

“The police minister who is responsible for the former president’s protection unit has not upgraded his vehicle for eight years and he is the same person that has previously uttered messages around burying Zuma,” Ndhlela reportedly told AFP.

“There is underhand at play here,” he said, alleging that Zuma’s car was specifically targeted in the motorcade.

Naija News reports that heightened political tensions mark the upcoming elections in South Africa as the ANC faces the possibility of falling below the 50 per cent mark for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.

The party is losing support due to economic challenges and accusations of corruption and mismanagement. Social media is abuzz with conspiracy theories following Zuma’s recent car accident, just two months before the election.

The driver of the other car involved is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

When asked how Zuma was, Ndhlela told journalists “He is in high spirits as always and was in laughter this morning about the accident.

“But it does not mean he took it lightly (or that) he is not aware of what’s happening.”

“Mr Zuma is in church today praying that the devil does not come into MK,” referring to the ANC.