Easter Holiday: You Are Safe To Travel By Road, Rail, Air, Waterways – IGP Assures Nigerians

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has assured Nigerians of maximum security as they plan to travel to their hometowns and other destinations during the 2024 Easter holiday.

The police boss allay fears saying they should not be concerned with security threats as sufficient security measures have been implemented to ensure their safety.

Naija News understands that Egbetokun conveyed this message in a statement issued by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, emphasizing the police force’s dedication to safeguarding all citizens and visitors throughout the Easter festivities.

As per the statement, the IGP has directed continuous security surveillance and protection of public areas nationwide.

Also, all State Commissioners of Police (CPs) and their overseeing Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) are instructed to deploy police personnel and operational resources to locations at risk of security threats within their respective Areas of Responsibility (AoRs).

“Intensive and proactive visibility patrols will be conducted at all worship centres, train stations, highways, motor parks, airports, waterways, recreation centres, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as other critical infrastructures and public spaces.

“The IGP has also assured all travellers who will be visiting their hometowns and other places within the country for the festivities of adequate security irrespective of the medium of such travels, whether by road, air, waterways, or rail, as deployments have been increased and visibility patrols intensified in all areas including aerial patrol and surveillance,” the statement reads.

It added: “The Nigeria Police Force emphasizes the importance of professional conduct among its officers deployed for these duties. While ensuring courteousness to law-abiding citizens, officers will maintain firmness and ruthlessness towards criminal elements seeking to exploit the festive period for their unlawful activities.

“The IGP felicitates with Nigerians, especially the Christian community, on the occasion of the Easter celebrations. He appreciates the citizens for their support and calls on them to cooperate continually with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and actionable information to prevent and detect crime.

“As we commemorate the crucifixion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, let us come together in unity and vigilance to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all. The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to serving and protecting the public, and we urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Police Station/Post.”

