DHQ May Place Bounty On Suspected Killers Of Soldiers In Delta State

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) may place a bounty on the heads of suspects implicated in the killing of 17 officers and soldiers in the Okuama community, Delta State.

This was made known by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Buba Edward, who stated clearly that the military would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the perpetrators of the act are arrested and made to face justice.

Naija News recalls the troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, while on a peace mission to Okuama Community on March 14, were ambushed and killed by some irate youths.

Eight persons were subsequently declared wanted by the military on Thursday, 28th March, in connection with the incident.

The Defence Spokesperson in a statement said: “We will do whatever it takes to get these people, even if it means we place a bounty on them, we will do that.”

King Declared Wanted By Army Over Delta Killings Surrenders To Police

The King of Ewu kingdom, Clement Ikolo, who was being declared wanted by the Army over the killing of 17 soldiers in Delta State, has surrendered himself to the police.

It was gathered that Ogenerukeywe has been detained by the Delta State Police Command in connection with the killings.

The state Police Commissioner Abaniwonda Olufemi said Oghenerukevwe, who is the Urhukpe I of Emu Kindom, “turned himself in” shortly after the Defence Headquarters declared him and seven other wanted.

Among those declared wanted include: Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbo (a.k.a Amagben), Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Ikolo Ogenerukeywe, Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi.