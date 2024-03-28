Shaibu Impeachment Panel Announces Date To Commence Sitting

Advertisement

The panel set up by the Edo State Chief Judge, Daniel Okungbowa, to investigate the allegation of misconduct levelled against the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, by the Edo State House of Assembly, has announced it will commence sitting at the Judges Conference Room, New High Court Complex, Benin, on April 3.

Naija News reports that the impeachment move is believed to be the latest development in the rift between Shaibu and his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, amidst the former’s decision to contest the state gubernatorial election.

It would be recalled that the House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Shaibu on March 5, accusing him of perjury and leaking government secrets.

However, all efforts to get the impeachment notice to him proved abortive, as he was said to be out of the state.

The House of Assembly later served Shaibu the notice through substitution (by publishing the letter in three national dailies) after it became clear that the notice could not be served physically to him.

The Chief Judge constituted a seven-man panel on March 22 but dropped two members, Prof Violet Aigbokhaebo and Prof Boniface Onomion Edegbai, on Monday.

The panel’s chairman is Justice S.A. Omonua (retd.), while other members are Professor Theresa Akpoghome, Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu, Dr. Andrew Oliha, Idris Abdulkareen, President Aigbokhian, and Mariam Erakhoba Ilavbare.

A statement on Thursday signed by the administrative secretary of the panel, George Odidi, disclosed that all parties, including Shaibu, are expected to be present.

The statement read, “Take notice that consequent upon the inauguration of the above panel by His Lordship the Hon. Chief Judge of Edo State, Hon. Justice Daniel Okungbowa, in line with Section 188 Subsection 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, the said panel shall commence sitting at Judges Conference room, New High Court Complex, Benin City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 10am prompt.

“Parties and/or their counsel are expected to be present on that day while the complainant is expected to be ready to present its case on that day.”

