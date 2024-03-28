Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 28th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 28th March 2024.

The PUNCH: President Bola Tinubu has insisted that the killers of 17 officers and men of the Nigerian Army in Delta State on March 14, 2024, must be arrested, as families demanded justice during the burial of the slain military personnel at the National Cemetery in Abuja on Wednesday.

Vanguard: Gloom enveloped the military cemetery in Abuja yesterday as the 17 soldiers killed at Okuama in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State were laid to rest, amid wailing and gnashing of teeth. Their interment was heralded by lamentations of grieving family members who lamented the loss of their loved ones in a horrendous manner.

Daily Trust: The Kaduna State Government has said the 137 rescued Kuriga students will be reunited with their families today. Dr Abdulkadir Meyere, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), made this disclosure yesterday during a meeting between some parents and the schoolchildren at a government facility in the state.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.