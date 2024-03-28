Jimoh Ibrahim Joins 2024 Ondo Governorship Race

The lawmaker representing Ondo South Constituency in the National Assembly, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has officially joined the race for the 2024 governorship seat in Ondo State.

Naija News reports Ibrahim, on Wednesday, picked up the nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the forthcoming election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A member of the senator’s campaign team for the election, Abayomi Adesanya, bought the forms on his behalf.

I Am Not Afraid Of Aiyedatiwa – Ibrahim

One of those aspiring to emerge as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming Ondo State governorship election, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has maintained his stand in the race.

While emphasizing the importance of the ruling party opening up its ticket for the upcoming poll, Senator Ibrahim, who currently serves the Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, stated that he is not intimidated by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who recently announced his candidacy for the governorship position.

Naija News reports that Senator Ibrahim made these remarks while appearing live on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme earlier in the month of March.