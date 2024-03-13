I Am Not Afraid Of Aiyedatiwa – Ondo APC Guber Aspirant, Jimoh Ibrahim Declares

One of those aspiring to emerge as the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming Ondo State governorship election, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has maintained his stand in the race.

While emphasizing the importance of the ruling party opening up its ticket for the upcoming poll, Senator Ibrahim, who currently serves the Ondo South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, stated that he is not intimidated by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who recently announced his candidacy for the governorship position.

Naija News reports that Senator Ibrahim made these remarks while appearing live on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Prior to the APC primary for the Ondo State Governorship Election scheduled for November 16, 2024, Ibrahim, who was asked whether Aiyedatiwa should be given a chance of first refusal, said, “What are you refusing? Was Asiwaju (President Bola Tinubu) given a chance of first refusal? What is democracy? It is democratisation.

“If you are competent and you have your strategy, why are you afraid of competition? Go to the field. If you are elected, so be it.”

Asked whether he is afraid of the incumbent governor, the lawmaker said, “How can I be afraid of Aiyedatiwa? With my Harvard strategy? My Harvard knowledge, how can I be afraid of Aiyedatiwa? Go and ask about me from (ex-governor Olusegun) Mimiko. Go and ask about me in the last PDP election in Ondo. Go and ask about how Akeredolu got his first term in Ondo, who was behind it in terms of mobilising and creating social awareness.”

Naija News reports that Aiyedatiwa, the former deputy governor of Ondo, assumed office as the successor to Rotimi Akeredolu following the latter’s demise on December 27, 2023.

Aiyedatiwa, who announced his candidacy for governorship on Tuesday, expressed that it was the late Akeredolu’s desire for him to take over as the state’s governor.