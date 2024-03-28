‘I Was Chained While In Detention’ – FirstNews Editor Narrates Ordeal After Release

The Editor of FirstNews Online Newspaper, Segun Olatunji, has narrated his ordeal in the detention of the Nigerian military.

Recall gunmen suspected to be military officers had invaded Olatunji’s residence at Iyana Odo, Abule Egba area of Lagos state, on March 15, and took him away.

Since his abduction, there has been a strong outcry from family members, including the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) calling on President Bola Tinubu to order his immediate release.

However, on Thursday morning, the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) was said to have released Olatunji after spending two weeks in its custody.

Speaking at a press conference shortly after his release, Olatunji said while in detention, he was interrogated about certain stories that FirstNews had carried.

He added that he was questioned about his stories regarding the Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Chief of Staff to the President.

Olatunji asserted that those behind his detention are part of the government, who are not happy with what FirstNews is doing, and are they bent on punishing him.

The press briefing was organised by the leaderships of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the International Press Institute (IPI).

He said: “At first, they put me in a cell. There I was left with leg and hand cuffs. And at a point, one of the officers came and tightened the right leg and the right hand and I was there growing in pain. And they didn’t loosen it until about two or three days later. And at that time, the whole part of my body was getting node. In fact, up till now, I can still feel the pains.

“While in detention, they were asking me questions about certain stories that FirstNews had carried. They first told me that I was one of those abusing the chief of defence intelligence. They didn’t say much about that.

“Then they also asked a story we carried about the Chief of Staff to the president, and that was a major thing. That’s why I told some people earlier that those behind my arrest are people behind the corridors of power, who are not happy with what FirstNews is doing, and are they bent on taking their own pound of flesh.”