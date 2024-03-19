Our Editor’s Whereabouts Unknown Three Days After Abduction – FirstNews

Gunmen suspected to be soldiers have reportedly kidnapped Segun Olatunji, the editor of FirstNews, an online news platform.

Naija News learned that the gunmen, last Friday, abducted Olatunji, a former Kaduna Bureau Chief of The Punch, from his home in Iyana Odo, Abule Egba area of Lagos.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the management of the news organisation linked Olatunji’s abduction to a recent story published by FirstNews.

The management said his wife, Abiodun Olatunji, narrated that the armed men numbering ten arrived at their residence a few minutes after 6 pm and whisked him away, without disclosing where the journalist was being taken to.

“Some armed men dressed in military uniform totalling ten in number (two in uniform and the remaining 8 in mufti but all armed) arrived at our residence at Dauda Oriyomi street, Iyana Odo along Joke Ayo in Abule Egba area of Lagos State and took away my husband,” she was quoted as saying.

In a statement on Monday, the management of the media platform said three days have passed since the abduction, and that despite spirited efforts, there has been no word on Olatunji’s whereabout.

The management said while it cannot link the abduction to a publication on the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, the timing raises questions.

The statement reads, “There has been no response from the military or any of the security agencies regarding their awareness or involvement in his arrest.

“Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Publisher of FirstNews, said that despite attempts to contact him, Olatunji’s phone remains switched off, and neither his family nor FirstNews’ management has received any communication regarding the reason for his abduction.

“In light of these events, FirstNews reiterates its commitment to journalistic integrity and ethical reporting. As a reputable independent digital news network, we uphold the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.

“Our dedication to factual, authentic, and credible reporting remains unwavering, even in the face of adversity.

“We urge the military high command and security agencies to provide immediate clarity on Olatunji’s whereabouts and the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

“If there are concerns regarding national security, formal channels of communication should have been pursued, rather than resorting to arbitrary and alarming methods reminiscent of repressive regimes.

“FirstNews remains steadfast in demanding justice and accountability for our colleague. We stand united in our commitment to press freedom and the pursuit of truth, regardless of the challenges we face.”