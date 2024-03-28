Buhari Sends Birthday Message To President Tinubu

Advertisement

The immediate past president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has celebrated with his successor, President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Buhari, in a statement on Thursday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, prayed to God to grant Tinubu good health and strength to lead Nigeria.

He also praised Tinubu for his efforts so far in tackling the challenges facing the country.

The statement said: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari extends birthday greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wishing him good health and long life in order for the country to benefit from his excellent leadership.

Advertisement

“In a message to mark the 72 birthday of the President, Muhammadu Buhari commended Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for making sustained efforts to overcome the many problems of the country, while wishing him many happy returns of the day.”

The statement added: “My family and I pray to God that you remain healthy and happy and continue to work for the betterment of the country. Happy birthday to you.”

President Tinubu Cancels 72nd Birthday Celebration

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, who turns 72 on March 29, 2024, has ordered that no celebration be put together for his birthday due to the mood in the country.

Advertisement

The President, in a statement on Sunday by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, urged his associates or well-wishers across the country not to organize any celebratory events on his behalf or in his name.

He also told them not to place goodwill advertorials for his birthday but to donate the money to charity organizations of their choice in his name.

President Tinubu cited the nation’s current challenges and recent security breaches as reasons for his decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement conveyed President Tinubu’s honour of leading Africa’s most populous nation during these trying times and his commitment to working tirelessly to improve the lives of Nigerians.