APC South-East Leaders Back Uzodimma As Zonal Coordinator

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southeast have unanimously expressed their confidence in Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, following his recent appointment as the party’s coordinator for the region.

Naija News reports that this endorsement follows the announcement by APC Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, positioning Uzodimma as one of the six zonal coordinators overseeing the party’s activities across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

The show of support was articulated in a letter co-signed by the National Vice Chairman (Southeast) Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, and the Anambra State Chairman, Basil Ejidike, among other state chairmen in the region.

They conveyed their assurance that under Governor Uzodimma’s leadership, the APC is poised to dominate the governorship and legislative landscape across the five states of the Southeast and secure a majority of the region’s seats in the National Assembly in upcoming elections.

The leaders praised the APC’s national leadership for recognizing Governor Uzodimma’s significant contributions to the party’s growth in the Southeast. They highlighted his wide acceptability, popularity, and keen understanding of the region’s socio-political dynamics as key reasons for his appointment.

“It is clear that this is in recognition of Governor Uzodimma’s relentless roles in mobilizing support and building the APC which was hitherto unknown in the region to now become a major and leading political party in the region,” the letter stated.

They also noted the influx of political figures from other parties into the APC in the Southeast, attributing this trend to the mobilization efforts of Governors Uzodimma and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

The state chairmen encouraged all APC members in the region to prepare for the tasks ahead and emphasized that the party is now receiving a warm welcome in the Southeast.