Why Mass Abduction Of Students Has Been Curbed In Borno – Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said mass abductions of school children have been addressed decisively in the state.

The governor stated this while addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday.

Governor Zulum said the state’s low student abduction rate is due to the Safe School Initiative, which has been in place for the past seven to eight years.

He said most of the schools are well-fenced and manned by operatives, saying that in addition to the interventions of the military and other security agencies, the state is also using hunters, vigilantes, and civilian JTF.

He said: “We have started since not now because we launched this programme (Safe School Initiative) about seven to eight years ago. Because of the insecurity station in our own state.

“I believe almost of our schools are well fenced as part of the safe school initiative. We have also deployed the military, the civilian JTF, as well as hunters and vigilantes who are working closely to ensure that our schools are safe.

“So we’re doing very well, I believe you haven’t heard much in Borno State as regards abduction of school children, it is because our school initiative is working very well. And I also want to commend the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian police and all others. We’re working closely and they’re doing very well in terms of safeguarding our own schools.”