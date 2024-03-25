Governor Zulum Appoints 168 Aides, 104 Board Members In Borno State (See List)

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has appointed 168 aides and 104 board members for ministries, agencies and parastatals in the state.

This development was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijjani, on Monday in Maiduguri.

He mentioned that the appointees included nine Senior Technical Assistants (STA), 81 Senior Special Assistants (SSA), and 78 Special Assistants (SA).

The statement noted that the Governor made the appointments in exercise of powers conferred upon him by Section 208(2)d of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

The SSG said in the statement that Governor Zulum congratulated the new appointees, and looks forward to their contributions to the development of Borno State.

Below is a list of the new appointees:

SENIOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANTS

1. Mohammed Zanna Borkoma – General Services

2. Tahiru Shettima – Political

3. Mai Yau Adamu – Finance and Economy

4. Hajja Fati Gambo Dori – Planning

5. Mohammed Umar Lamba – Cabinet

6. Usman Abubakar Wakta – Transport and Energy

7. Surv. Amsami Alh. Bukar – Land Matters

8. Engr. Kolomi Bukar – Equipment and Machinery

9. Hon. Umaru Sa’ad Yahe – Local Govt and Emirate Affairs

SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANTS

SPECIAL ASSISTANTS

BORNO EXPRESS CORPORATION

01 Engr Babagana Moruma – Chairman

02 Zanna Wuroma – Member

03 Hajiya Hauwa Ali Abubakar (Baraka) – Member

04 Shettima Bukar – Member

05 Hajja Yawo Gaji – Member

06 Ali Garba Amvour – Member

07 Mohammed Gaji Kafa – Member

BORNO INVESTMENT COMPANY

01 Alhaji Goni Dunoma – Chairman

02 Ali Kachallah Damasak – Member

03 Rep of Ministry of Trade & Investment – Member

04 Rep of Governor’s Office – Member

05 Rep of Ministry of Justice – Member

06 Rep of Ministry of Finance – Member

HOUSING CORPORATION

01 ESV Mustapha Kori – Chairman

02 Ayuba Bulus Dawa – Member

03 Mamman Zak – Member

04 Suleiman Kamba – Member

05 Hon Kamselem Allamin – Member

06 Alh. Rabi’u Bayo – Member

07 Mahmud Lawan Bakura – Member

08 Jibrin Mohammed – Member

09 Mohammed Lawan Bukar – Member

10 Fatime Umaru Fula – Member

11 Mallam Ali Abubakar Alkali – Member

12 Jiddum Bukar – Member

BORNO STATE DRUGS & MEDICAL CONSUMABLES MANAGEMENT AGENCY

01 Pharmacist Ibrahim Abba Masta – Chairman

02 Rep of Min of Health – Member

03 Rep of Min Justice – Member

04 Rep of HMB – Member

05 Rep of Central Senatorial District – Mallam Grema Gawa – Member

06 Rep of North Senatorial District – Alhaji Bukar Aji – Member

07 Rep of South Senatorial District – Abubakar Adamu Betara – Member

08 Rep of BOSCHIMA – Member

09 Rep of NDLEA – Member

10 Rep of Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN)- Member

11 Rep of Association of Medical Lab Science of Nigeria (AMLSN) -member

12 Executive Secretary – Abubakar Umar Abdulkarim – Secretary of the Board

BORNO STATE SOCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PROGRAMME

01 Engr Saleh Yuguda Vungas – Chairman

02 Rep of Min of Finance – Member

03 Rep of Min Women Affairs – Member

04 Rep of Ministry of Justice – Member

05 Rep of Central Senatorial District – Bashir Bulama Wulgo – Member

06 Rep of North Senatorial District – Bunu Kaigama – Member

07 Rep of South Senatorial District – Idrisa A Mbaya – Member

08 Rep of Min of Youth – Member

09 Rep of Min LG Affairs – Member

10 Rep of Min of Agric – Member

11 Rep of Market & Traders – Member

12 Rep of Financial Institutions

13 Rep of Nigeria Police

14 Rep of NSCDC

15 Secretary – Dr Lawan Hamdan Lawan – General Manager

BORNO STATE LIVESTOCK MANAGEMENT AGENCY & OTHER MATTERS

01 Alhaji Mohammed A Dili – Chairman

02 Rep of Min of Finance – Member

03 Rep of Min Women Affairs – Member

04 Rep of Ministry of Justice – Member

05 Rep of Central Senatorial District – Dr Mohammed Bashir – Member

06 Rep of North Senatorial District – Bukar Mustapha – Member

07 Rep of South Senatorial District – Hon Ayamu L Gwasha – Member

08 Rep of Min of Youth – Member

09 Rep of Min LG Affairs – Member

10 Rep of Min of Agric – Member

11 Rep of Market & Traders – Member

12 Rep of Financial Institutions

13 Rep of Nigeria Police

14 Rep of NSCDC

15 Secretary – Dr Bukar Ali Usman – Director-General/Secretary of Board

BORNO STATE INFORMATION, COMMUNICATION AND TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY

01 Dr. Idris Yelwa – Chairman

02 Dr. Mustapha Tijjani – Member

03 Harami Balami – Member

04 Hon. Zanna Lawan Ajimi – Member

05 Rep. Governor’s Office – Member

06 Rep. Min of Education, Sci, Tech. and Innovation – Member

07 Rep. Min of Justice – Member

08 Nigerian Society of Engineers, Borno State Chapter – Member

09 Nigeria Computer Society, Borno State – Member

10 Standard Organization of Nigeria, Borno Zonal Office – Member

11 Engr. Mohammed Aji Wajiro – Member

12 Mohammed Idi – Member