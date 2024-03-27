‘We’re Waiting For You’ – Real Madrid President Tells Brazilian Forward

Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Pérez, has expressed his excitement about Brazilian prodigy Endrick’s impending arrival at the club.

Naija News reports that the 17-year-old sensation has been on the radar of several elite European teams, but it was Real Madrid that successfully clinched his signature, further bolstering their reputation for attracting top young talents.

Endrick’s prowess was on full display in recent friendly matches against England and Spain, where he scored two goals, demonstrating his potential on the international stage.

Following a 3-3 draw with Spain, in which Endrick scored, Pérez visited the young forward, alongside teammates Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, in their dressing room.

During the visit, Pérez conveyed his anticipation for Endrick’s future at the club, stating, “We’re waiting for you here.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior was left in uncontrollable tears after a pre-match press conference turned into an event for mostly questions about racism.

Vinicius Junior is currently with the Brazil national team for the FIFA international break in March. He created the chance that earned his countryman, Endrick his first goal for Brazil’s national team against England at Wembley Stadium on March 23. The goal helped Brazil to beat England in front of a capacity filled Wembley Stadium.

Ahead of Brazil’s friendly game against Spain at the Santiago Bernabéu by 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, Vinicius represented his country at the pre-match press conference.

Most of the reporters at the press conference made virtually all their questions about the racial attacks he has been battling with at Real Madrid.

Recall that since last season, the 23-year-old right-winger has been engulfed in racial abuse, especially by fans of opposition clubs in Spain.

A couple of sanctions have been slammed on fans and clubs over the racial abuse targeted against the Brazil international.