Osun Police Commence Investigation Into Discovery Of Headless Body

The headless body of a woman was found opposite the Osogbo local government secretariat in Oke-Baale, Osogbo, Osun State.

Naija News reports that the unsettling find, made known on Tuesday, has prompted an immediate investigation by the Osun State Police.

The police command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the discovery of the corpse and announced that the police are actively investigating to uncover the circumstances that led to such a heinous act.

Opalola assured the public that relevant authorities had already been notified to ensure the prompt removal of the body from the scene.

Opalola’s Opala, in a statement released on Tuesday, said, “Concerning the dead body of a headless and armless woman that was found opposite Osogbo LG secretariat, Oke Baale, I want to inform you that the police are aware. The necessary authority has been contacted for the immediate evacuation of the corpse, while discreet investigation is ongoing.”

The police have yet to identify the victim or any suspects in connection with this crime. This incident has raised concerns among residents about safety and the prevalence of violent crimes in the area.

The Osun State Police appealed to anyone with information that could help their investigation come forward.