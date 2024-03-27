NPFL Announces New Date For Matchday 28 Fixtures

The management of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has announced the change of date for the matchday 28 fixtures.

The matchday 28 fixtures have been rearranged due to logistics problems according to a memo the NPFL sent to clubs across the country.

Initially, the NPFL Matchday 28 fixtures were supposed to take place across Nigeria on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2024.

The memo from the NPFL issued earlier today, March 27, confirmed that the new date for the matchday is on Wednesday, April 3. All the league games for the matchday will take place simultaneously on the said date.

In the memo, the NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi urged the 20 clubs in the league to provide the necessary logistics for a smooth run of the matchday 28.

Note that there are no NPFL games for the forthcoming weekend (March 30 and 31) because the weekend has been set aside for the state Federation Cup finals.

Enugu Rangers are currently topping the league table with 48 points in 27 games, a point above second-placed Lobi Stars.

Note that third-placed Remo Stars have the chance to overtake Rangers because they currently have 45 points in 26 games with a game in hand.

Gombe United and Heartland are currently sitting bottom of the league table. Gombe have 21 points in 27 games, while Heartland have 23 points in 27 games.