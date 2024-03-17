NPFL Writes To Shooting Stars, Remo Stars Ahead Of South West Derby

Handlers of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have written to Shooting Stars (3SC) of Ibadan and Remo Stars ahead of the South West Derby.

The Shooting Stars and Remo Stars are scheduled to meet at Lekan Salami Stadium at 5:30 p.m. later today, March 17.

The two clubs which are based in South Western Nigeria are known for having problems with fans clashes during games involving the two sides.

Hence, NPFL Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi had to write to the two clubs to caution them ahead of the game.

In the letter, the chief operating officer described the South West Derby as a high-risk match, noting that the club must prevent anything that will lead to any form of violence before, during, or after the clash.

He urged the hosts, Shooting Stars, to ensure that they provide adequate security for the game, and the visitors to caution their traveling fans.

“With an eye on the history of rivalry between your clubs, we have considered it the right step to call for utmost restraint on your fans,” the letter added.

Note that Shooting Stars are currently occupying the 7th spot with 37 points in 25 games, while Remo Stars are occupying the 4th spot with 42 points in 24 games.