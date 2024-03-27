Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 27th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 27th March 2024.

The PUNCH: The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, has revealed that security agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission are currently investigating questionable foreign exchange allocations and forward contracts previously estimated at $2.4bn. The development followed the conclusion of the audit of $7bn dollar debts inherited by the Cardoso-led CBN from the previous administration of the apex bank.

Vanguard: If government and security agencies had taken concerted action on the several petitions against an alleged militant leader and crude oil thief who banished a monarch from his kingdom in Bayelsa State, years ago, they would, probably, have averted the March 14 killing of 17 military personnel at Okuama in Delta State, Vanguard investigations have revealed.

The Nation: Agovernor yesterday cried out on the spate of insecurity in his state. According to him, unless the situation is reversed, kidnapping and banditry will not end in the North.

Daily Trust: Sixty hours after the rescue of children abducted from Kuriga Primary and Junior Secondary School in Kaduna State, parents are yet to reunite with their children, Daily Trust reports. Some of the parents who spoke to our reporter yesterday expressed their eagerness to meet their children and welcome them back to the village.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.