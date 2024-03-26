Video: I Do Not Use My Child To Joke With Anyone – Portable’s Baby Mama Sends Stern Warning To Bobrisky

Honey Berry, the third baby mama of controversial artiste, Portable, has berated Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky for cursing the singer’s children.

Naija News recalls that Portable and Bobrisky had engaged in a war of words following the latter’s award as the best-dressed female at an event in Lagos state on Sunday, March 24.

This led to Portable calling out the crossdresser. He insisted that Bobrisky is not a female and the award should have been given to the women at the event.

Portable subsequently warned that if Bobrisky should visit his area dressed as a woman he would be beaten up.

This led to a heated exchange between the duo, with Bobrisky cursing Portable, stating that the singer would ‘’watch his children die.’’

Angered by Bob’s comment, Honey Berry replied the transgender.

Speaking in Yoruba, the mum of one, said, “I do not use my child to joke with anyone. If anything happens to my child Akorede, Brother Bobrisky abi Sistser Bobrisky. You have been speaking carelessly as if you know tomorrow. If you are having issues with someone, face that person. Which one is something that will happen to their child? Is it because you do not have a child of your own? Uncle Bobrisky, if anything happens to my child, Please don’t let me see you.”

Watch the video below,