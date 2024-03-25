Videos: If You Come To My Area, We Will Use Firewood To Beat You Up – Portable Warns Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has said that if popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky visits his area, he would be beaten up.

Portable stated this while reacting to the news that Bobrisky was awarded N1 million as best dressed female at a movie premiere last night, March 24.

Naija News reports that Bobrisky at the event held in Lagos over the weekend was adjudged the Best Dressed Female and received a cash prize of N1 million.

The development was greeted with heavy backlash from netizens who insisted that the crossdresser is not a female, hence should not have being selected.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Portable questioned why a man should be given an award meant for women.

Speaking via a video shared on his Instagram page, he argued that Bobrisky is “artificial”, not a natural woman.

He then asked what those who gave the crossdresser the award expect young children to learn from the move.

The singer further warned Bobrisky not to come to his neighbourhood dressed as a woman otherwise he would receive the beating of his life.

Watch the videos below,