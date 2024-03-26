Sunday Igboho, Gani Adams Clash Over Assassination Allegation

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho and the Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Tayo Ayinde, have threatened to drag the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams, to court for allegedly accusing them of plotting an assassination.

Naija News reports that this comes amidst viral audio content credited to Gani Adams alleging that Igboho is plotting to eliminate him.

Adams also linked Igboho to the death of former Minister of Justice, the late Bola Ige.

However, Igboho and Ayinde, in separate pre-action letters by their lawyers, demanded that Adams retract the assassination claim against them, or they would drag him to court.

In a pre-action letter dated March 20, 2024, Ayinde’s lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), described Adams’ claims as detrimental to his client’s person and urged him to retract the allegation.

Olumide-Fusika noted there would be no need to press further charges on Adams if he retracts his claims.

According to Olumide-Fusika, Adams, in a viral voice note, was allegedly heard saying in Yoruba language: “I would send you a letter signed and sent by these people to Tinubu, imploring him to stop wasting time and give them the go-ahead to eliminate me (Adams). The letter was signed by them and sent to Tinubu’s Bourdillon address, and it was received there. Those are the characters in the circle of this thoughtless fellow; he covets their association. My enemy’s friend is my enemy. He (Igboho) says we should combine forces to liberate our people, but he is in bed with enemies of our cause.

“So, be careful associating with Igboho. Just last night, he was with Tayo Ayinde, the Lagos State Governor’s Chief of Staff. He was heavily paid. You know that I have an extensive intelligence network as Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland. Until about 2:45am, he was with Tayo Ayinde, the Lagos State Governor’s Chief of Staff, who Tinubu also uses in Lagos to coordinate the execution of his evil machinations. He has been doing work of that nature for Tinubu since his days in the SSS.

“He resigned from the SSS, Ibadan to concentrate fully on such work for Tinubu, who compensated him with the office of Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor. It was at his hotel somewhere in Ikeja, Lagos, that Igboho visited him to collect money for logistics to confront me. Igboho left lbadan at about midnight to attend this meeting which ended at about 2:45am.

“Tayo Ayinde gave N45m in cash to Igboho for the operation, thus shortchanging Igboho to the tune of N5m out of the N50m purse provided by Tinubu. The discovery of this has brewed disenchantment in their midst.”

Similarly, Igboho, in a letter dated March 18, 2024, addressed to Adams through his lawyer, J.A. Sanusi, stated that he had been inundated with several calls about the unfortunate lies Adams was peddling against him.

Ighoho asked Adams to retract the allegations and demanded compensation of N500 million.

The letter partly read, “You (Adams) are aware that there is an audio clip which is presently going viral on all new media platforms where you have alleged the following against our client (Sunday Igboho).

“That our client is an assassin who used to work for His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“That our client is rumoured to be one of the persons that assassinated the late Chief Bola Ige, SAN, together with one Fryo.

“That our client was involved in a series of murder cases but escaped prosecution as a result of his political connection.

“That our client received the sum of Forty-Five Million Naira (N45,000,000.00) sometime in 2022 to carry out some dirty works for His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR; and

“That our client swindled Nigerians in diaspora for a fake self-determination agenda of the Yoruba race.”

“that the malicious lies against our client only exist in the figment of your imagination as our client is a law-abiding citizen, whose only offence at the time was to protect the interest of the Yoruba race, a responsibility which you were ordinarily saddled to discharge but failed to so do.”