I Will Not Govern Rivers Like A Dictator – Fubara

The governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has said that he plans on leading the state like a team player.

The governor stated that he does not plan on operating as a dictator.

He assured the people of the state that his administration will collaborate and continue to consult widely in delivering a liberated state experience.

The governor spoke during the presentation of the Certificate of Recognition and Staff of Office to the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, Ateke Michael Tom, as first-class tradition ruler, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Fubara said that he is determined to leave a lasting legacy that can be celebrated.

This was contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi.

Fubara said, “We are at a crossroads in our state where we all need to stand for what is right. It happens once in a lifetime. So, for now, be one of those people who will be on the course to liberate and free our dear state.

“And I know strongly that having the support of a peace-loving Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, having the support of the wonderful Council of Chiefs, having the support of the great people of Rivers State, we will bring peace in our state.

“We will do those things that are right to develop our state. We will continue to consult. We will not act as dictators. We will act as people who know that one day, we will leave, and when we leave, the way we have acted will speak for us.”

Continuing, he said, ” We will not force people to talk good about us. Our legacy will be a signature for how we led.”

Fubara explained that he acted within the ambit of the law to upgrade the traditional stool upon which King Ateke Tom sits in recognition of his efforts in promoting peace in Okrika, and indeed, the state, and urged him to continue to do justice to everyone.