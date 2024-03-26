Finidi George Releases Starting Lineup For Super Eagles Vs Mali Clash

The interim head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George has released his starting lineup for the international friendly game against Mali.

The international friendly game between the Super Eagles and Mali will take place at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, Morocco, the same venue where the Nigerian team defeated Ghana 2-1 on March 22.

Action is expected to kick off at the venue by 10 p.m. Nigerian time as coach Finidi George attempts to win his first two games in charge of the team.

To achieve that, he has decided to go with Stanley Nwabali in goal, covered by Bright Osayi-Samuel, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi, Kenneth Omeruo, and Chidozie Awaziem.

The midfield will be covered by Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, and Fulham versatile player, Alex Iwobi, alongside Club Brugge’s Raphael Nwadike.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon will be the main threats in attack as veteran defender, Omeruo serves as the team’s captain in the absence of Ahmed Musa, and vice-captain William Troost-Ekong.

Super Eagles starting lineup against Mali:

Goalkeeper: Stanley Nwabali

Defenders:

Bright Osayi-Samuel, Jamilu Collins, Semi Ajayi, Kenneth Omeruo, and Chidozie Awaziem.

Midfielders:

Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, and Raphael Nwadike

Attackers:

Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon

Below are the substitutes and their jersey numbers:

1. Uzoho

16. Ojo

5. Tanimu

7. Lookman

9. Dessers

10. Umar

11. Tella

12. Dele-bashiru

13. Onyemaechi

18. Yusuf