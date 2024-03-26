AMVCA 10: Africa Magic Unveils Nominees, Opens Voting Process (Full list)

The organizers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) have announced the nominees for this year’s award categories as excitement grows for the 10th edition.

The nominees’ announcement was televised on Sunday, March 24th, 2024, across all Africa Magic channels, generating excitement among fans continent-wide.

The prestigious awards ceremony, which recognizes excellence in African film and television, will be held on May 10th and 11th, 2024.

Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, Dr Busola Tejumola, said, “We are happy to unveil the nominees for the 10th edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards. The quality of entries received was simply outstanding and the jury had their work cut out for them in shortlisting the nominees. This year’s lineup is exceptional, reflecting the diversity and creativity prevalent in African cinema and television, and we can’t wait to celebrate them.”

The performance awards have been simplified this year, consolidating into Best Actor and Best Actress in leading or supporting roles.

The total categories now amount to 27, comprising 16 non-voting, 9 audience voting, and 2 recognition awards: Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer Awards.

The AMVCA panel of judges, led by acclaimed filmmaker Femi Odugbemi, will determine the winners for the non-voting categories.

Fans have the chance to vote for their favourite nominees until April 28th, 2024, by visiting the Africa Magic website. This window allows supporters to recognize and celebrate the exceptional talent displayed throughout the year.

Here is the nominee list for various categories:

**Best Digital Content:**

– National Treasure – Adebola Adeyela (Lizzy Jay)

– Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement – Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

– Hello Neighbour – Elozonam Ogbolu, Lina Idoko and Jemima Osunde

– The Boyfriend – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene

**Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa):**

– Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasi)

– Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)

– Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

– Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

– Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

**Best Indigenous Language (East Africa):**

– Where The River Divides

– Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

– Wandongwa

– Nakupenda

– Itifaki

**Best Indigenous Language (South Africa):**

– Service To Heart

– Uncle Limbani

– Motshameko O Kotsi

**Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie:**

– Grown

– Her Dark Past

– Somewhere in Kole

– Full-Time Husband

– The 11th Commandment

– Mfumukazi

**Best Scripted M-Net Original:**

– Slum King

– Half Open Window

– Itura

– The Passenger

– Magic Room

**Best Unscripted M-Net Original:**

– What Will People Say

– The Irabors’ Forever After

– Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)

– Date My Family Zambia

– Royal Qlique (Season 2)

**Best Indigenous M-Net Original:**

– The Passenger

– Nana Akoto

– Apo

– Irora Iya

– Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

**Best Short Film:**

– T’egbon T’aburo

– Broken Mask

– Eighteenth Year

– Man and Masquerades

– A Place Called Forward

**Best Supporting Actor:**

– Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

– Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)

– Ibrahim Yekini (Jagun Jagun: The Warrior)

– Gregory Ojefua (This is Life)

– Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

**Best Supporting Actress:**

– Joke Silva (Over the Bridge)

– Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

– Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

– Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)

– Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

**Best Lead Actor:**

– Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

– Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

– Marc Zinga (Omen)

– Gideon Okeke (Egun)

– David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

– Richard Mofe Damijo (The Black Book)

– Adedimeji Lateef (Jagun Jagun – The Warrior)

– Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

**Best Lead Actress:**

– Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)

– Lucie Debay (Omen)

– Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

– Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

– Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

– Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

– Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

– Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

**Best Cinematography:**

– Mami Wata

– Blood Vessel

– Over The Bridge

– Breath of Life

– Jagun Jagun (The Warrior)

**Best Editing:**

– Chuka Ejorh And Onyekachi Banjo

– Holmes Awa

– Alex Kamau And Victor Obok

– Dayo Nathaniel

– Antonio Ribeiro

**Best Art Direction:**

– Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

– Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade)

– Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

– The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

– Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

**Best Costume Design**

– Over The Bridge – Demola Adeyemi

– Fumilayo Ransome – Kuti (Bolanle Austen-Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker, Clement Effanga)

– Jagun Jagun (Lola Awe)

– Mami Wata (Bunmi Demilola Fashina)

– A Tribe Called Judah (Feyisayo Oyebisi)

**Best Writing TV Series**

– Skinny Girls in Transit (s7)

– Bunmi Ajakaiye

– Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi

– Abdul Tijani- Ahmed

– Wura (s2)

– Jeffery David Musa

– Olumide Kuti

– Esther Oyiza Kokori

– Visa On Arrival

– Bovi Ugboma

– MTV Shuga Naija

– The MTV

– Staying Alive Foundation

– Volume

– Mona Ombogo

– Masquerades of Aniedo

– Timendo Aghahowa

– Motunde Akiode

– Slum King

– Donald Tombia

– Ifeanyi Barbara Chidi

– Fatimah Binta Gimsay

– Xavier Ighordje

**Best Writing Movie**

– Breathe Of Life – BB Sasore

– Over The Bridge – Tosin Otudeko

– Fumilayo Ransome Kuti – Tunde Babalola

– Jagun Jagun – Adebayo Tijani

– Afamefuna – Anyanwu Sandra Adaora

– ATCJ – Funke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh & Akinlabi Ishola

– Mami Wata – CJ Obasi

**Best Documentary**

– Ormoilaa Ogol (The Strong One)

– Lobola – A Bride’s True Price?

– Empalikino (Forgiveness)

– The Water Manifesto: Osun (Water For Gold)

– Sowing Hope

**Best Series (Scripted)**

– Volume

– Wura (s2)

– Slum King

– Itura

– Chronicles

**Best Series (Unscripted)**

– Lol Naija (s1)

– Nightlife in Lasgidi

– The Real Housewives of Lagos

– Gh Queens (s2)

– Mutale Mwanza Unscripted (s1)

**Best Director**

– Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

– Adebayo Tijani & Tope Adebayo (Jagun Jagun)

– BB Sasore (Breath of Life)

– Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)

– C. J. Fiery Obasi ( Mami Wata)

– Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)

– Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

**Best Movie**

– Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

– Breath of Life

– Over The Bridge

– Blood Vessel

– A Tribe Called Judah

– The Black Book

– Mami Wata