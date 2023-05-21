AMVCA 2023: Full List Of Winners

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) celebrated exceptional talent and performance in the entertainment industry.

Naija News reports that the 9th edition was a tough competition among the various nominee, however, several winners emerged at the event which was held at the Eko Hotel and Suite on Saturday night, May 20.

Below is the full list of winners

1. BimboAdemoye wins best actress in a comedy (Movie/TV Series) ‘Selina’

2. Jade Osiberu’s film ‘Brotherhood’ wins Best Movie (West Africa)

3. Elozonam, Kiekie Wins Best Online Content creator

4. Best Indigenous Language in a Movie/TV Series Yoruba – Kunle Afolayan

5. Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) wins Best Actor in a Comedy

6. Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/TV Series – Abdisattar Ahmed ‘Gacal’

7. Best Supporting Actress in a Movie/TV Series – Efe Irele – Four Four Forty-Four

8. Best Movie Southern Africa – Elvis Chucks ‘Jewel’

9. Best Movie East Africa – Click Click Bang

10. Best Documentary – Nora Awolowo: Nigeria: The Debut

11. Best Television Series – Yinka Edward

12. Best Short Film – Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

13. Best Indigenous Language in a Movie/TV Series (Igbo) – Victor Iyke ‘Uhuruchi’

14. Best Indigenous Language in a Movie/TV Series (Hausa) – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda ‘Aisha’

15. Best Indigenous Language in a Movie/TV Series (Swahili) – Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang

16. Best Soundtrack in a Movie/TV Series – Kent Edunjobi ‘Anikulapo’

17. Best Makeup Artist (Movie/TV Series) – Maryam Ndukwe and Hakeem Effects Onilogbo ‘ShantyTown’

18. Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series) – Deola Art-Alade ‘The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode’

19. Best Writer (Movie/Tv Series) – Sola Dada ‘Anikulapo’

20. Best Cinematographer – Loukman Ali ‘Brotherhood’

21. Best Art Director (Movie/TV Series) – Wale Adeleke ‘KingOfThieves’ (#Agesinkole)

22. Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series) – Mathew Yusuf ‘Brotherhood’

23. Best Sound Editor in a Movie/TV Series – Anu Afolayan ‘Anikulapo’

24. Best Actress in a Drama -Osas Ighodaro ‘Man of God’

25. Best Actor in a Drama – Tobi Bakre ‘Brotherhood’

26. Best Original Drama Series Award – Diane ‘Ricordi’

27. The Multichoice Talent Factory Film award – Leaked

28. Best Original Comedy Series award winner – Njoro Wa Uba

29. Best Original Telenovela award winner – Mpali

31. Best Unscripted Original award winner – King Bugar

32. The 2023 Industry Merit Award – Patience Ozokwor

33. The 2023 AMVCA Trailblazer – Angel Unigwe

34. The Best Dressed Female award for AMVCA9 – Beauty Tukura

35. Best Director Award Winner – Loukman Ali ‘Brotherhood’

36. The Best Dressed Male FOR AMVCA9 – Enioluwa

37. And the Best Overall Movie Award – Anikulapo’ by Kunle Afolayan!