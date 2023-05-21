Bimbo Ademoye Beats Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson As She Wins Best Actress In Comedy

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye has won ‘Best Actress in a Comedy’ for her role in the hit series ‘Selina’.

Naija News reports that the talented actress topped her senior colleagues, Funke Akindele, Mercy Johnson and others to win the award.

In ‘Selina’, Bimbo’s ability to effortlessly bring her character to life and deliver humor in every scene was truly commendable and earned her the award.

The other nominees in the category include;

Albert Oluwatoyin – Visa On Arrival

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

Funke Akindele – Battle On Buka Street

Grace Wacuka – Married to Work

Mercy Johnson – Battle On Buka Street

Mercy Johnson – Passport

Bimbo Ademoye’s win at the 9th edition AMVCA is a testament to her talent, versatility, and ability to captivate audiences with her comedic prowess.

The organizers in a post via twitter wrote: “We’re thrilled to announce that the #AMVCA9 ‘Best Actress in a Comedy/TV Series’ award goes to the talented [@BimboAdemoye Selina]