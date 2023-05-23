And You Say Nigeria Is A Useless Country? – Reno Omokri Reacts To Tacha N9.2 Million Dress

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has reacted to the N9.2 million dress worn by Big Brother Naija star, Tacha Akide to the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Recall that Tacha had announced that the blue dress designed by celebrity designer, Tolu Bally cost $20,000.

Reacting via a post on Instagram, Omokri noted that despite some people criticism of Nigeria there are others like Tacha still maintaining expensive life style.

He noted that while Nigeria has its challenges there are still many opportunities in the country.

The media personality pointed out that Nigeria was among the first African countries to evacuate it’s citizens from the war ridden Sudan.

He also mentioned the recently commissioned $19 billion Dangote Refinery, which according to him, already hosts $25 billion worth of investments.

He wrote, “I just read a story where a young girl wore a $22,000 dress to the AMVCA. Others wore designers of varying expensive values. These are people who live and work in Nigeria. So, we should ask ourselves if Nigeria is really that bad. I don’t think so. 6% of our population uses iPhones. Please don’t take my word for it. Research it. That is 12 million people.

“Nigeria has challenges. But it also has opportunities. And being a Nigerian comes with benefits, like being the first African nation to evacuate all its citizens willing to leave Sudan entirely.

“And now, there is the $19 billion Dangote Refinery. The world’s largest single-train refinery. Which is operating in the Lekki Free Trade Zone area, which already hosts $25 billion worth of investments.

“If not for the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission fighting the practice of spraying money at parties, Nigerians would have still been spraying billions of Naira daily at birthdays, weddings, and burials. And then you say Nigeria is a useless country? Have you ever attended a Nigerian party? Bring your foreign friends to one, and they will wish to be Nigerians!

“Nigeria is certainly not there yet. But she has a lot of promise.”