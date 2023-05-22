Osas Ighodaro Speaks Amidst Controversy Over AMVCA Win

Nollywood Actress Osas Ighodaro has extended her gratitude following her win as the Best Actress in Drama category at the ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Naija News recalls that the event which is the 9th edition, held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, saw Osas win the coveted prize for the second time in a row.

She was given the award on Saturday for her role in Man of God.

Osas beat the likes of Bimbo Ademoye, Ini Edo, Nse Ikpe-Etim and others to clinch the prestigious award.

However, social media users held reservations over Osas emerging winner for the role, many noted that there were other actresses in that category who were more befitting to clinch the award.

Some of the reactions below;

Thankful And Blessed

On Monday, Osas, however, shared on Instagram a video of herself in the dress she wore to the awards. The actress said amid the criticism that she was grateful and felt blessed.

“Grateful, Humbled, Blessed,” she wrote.

She continued: “#GodisGood … and I’ll never stop saying it! I will rejoice and be glad in it! Forever grateful and thankful – always! The glory of God shines upon my head, my life and those around me! I know it, I feel it. 🙏🏾❤️💃🏾

“Thank you God for your continued blessings, grace and mercy! There is no denying it – I know and feel God’s favor in my life – I am forever grateful and will never take it for granted!

“Thank you to my genuine supporters and loved ones for the love, messages, votes, prayers and well wishes. You took the time and energy to vote for me and we brought it home! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!! 🙏🏾💐🤎

“Thank you @africamagic for this recognition and taking the time to celebrate the industry. We appreciate you!”