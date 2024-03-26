Akwa United Appoints Mohammed Babaganaru As New Head Coach

Former champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Akwa United have appointed Mohammed Babaganaru as their new manager.

Mohammed Babaganaru will remain the head coach of Akwa United until the end of the 2023-2024 season and his primary aim is to keep the club in the topflight.

Babaganaru replaced the club’s caretaker coach Umar Abdullahi who led the club to record an unprecedented 2-1 away win over Plateau United on March 24.

Akwa United are currently sitting in the 17th spot on the league table with 31 points in 27 games. They have recorded 12 defeats, 7 draws, and 8 wins so far this season.

Mohammed Babaganaru who has coached eight Nigerian clubs before joining Akwa United, last coached Gombe United but resigned after complaining of the poor management of the club.

Following his appointment as the head coach of the Promise Keepers, the chairman of the club, Paul Bassey said: “We took a while to contact a gaffer after the departure of coach Fatai Osho because we wanted one of the best.

“When coach Babaganaru left Gombe United, we moved in and convinced him out of his desired rest to help us fight the drop.

“In doing so, we will forever be grateful to coach Umar Abdullahi and his colleagues for a difficult assignment that has started yielding fruits. Coach Umar is a young coach to watch”.

Mohammed Babaganaru’s first job will be to lead Akwa United against Doma United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium by 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.