Akwa United Coach Relieved After Rare Away Win Over Plateau United

Akwa United caretaker coach, Umar Abdullahi has described their away win over former Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions, Plateau United, as a source of inspiration.

The 2023-2024 NPFL season has been a very tough one for Akwa United who were once champions of the league. They have recorded 12 defeats and 7 draws in 27 games.

Before their away game against Plateau United at Jos International Stadium on Sunday, March 24, the Promise Keepers were in the relegation zone.

Interestingly, they were able to record a rare 2-1 away win over Plateau United who are currently ranked 5th on the league table. The win pushed them out of the relegation zone and they are currently on the 16th spot with 31 points in 27 games.

Gerome Heutchou scored the match-opener for the visiting team in the 8th minute of the encounter. In the 77th minute, Sunday Anthony scored the equalizer for the home team via the penalty spot.

In injury time, Saliu Suleiman broke the hearts of the home fans when he restored the lead of the visitors via the penalty spot. The goal was all Akwa United needed to seal the away victory.

“We are very happy for the victory. We worked hard for it and we thank God that we got all three points from this match,” the Akwa United caretaker coach said in a post-match conference.

“After our last home match against Bendel Insurance, I told my players that we have to get good results against Gombe United and Plateau United and the boys responded well in the two away games by picking four points from the games.

“We knew that we needed to be at our very best against Plateau United because they are a very good side with an impressive home record.

“I’m happy that we have put an end to our poor away run. This victory is very important to us because it will motivate us to go for more wins which we know will take us to a safe position on the log.”