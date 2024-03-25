Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 25th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 25th March 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government has concluded plans to train some newly recruited personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory as the School Safety Protection Squad to halt cases of abduction of schoolchildren from their schools.

Vanguard: Monarchs, retired security officers, clerics, and activists in the Niger Delta, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to direct the Army to withdraw its siege to the embattled Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State to avert losses of more lives and douse tension in the oil region.

The Nation: A safer school environment will be provided to prevent kidnapping of pupils and abduction of teachers, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised yesterday. The President, who expressed delight at the release of kidnapped 17 pupils of Tsangaya Islamic School in Sokoto and 137 pupils and teachers of Kuriga School in Kaduna State, saluted the National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Armed Forces and the state governments for the successful rescue operations.

