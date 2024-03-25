Kaduna Abduction: You Paid The Bandits So You Could Rescue Your Image – Jaafar Jaafar To Tinubu, Uba Sani

A Nigerian journalist, Jaafar Jaafar, has reacted to the release of the abducted Kaduna students.

Recall that the Nigerian Military had revealed how the students kidnapped by bandits in Kuriga were rescued in Zamfara.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, the military worked with local authorities and government agencies across the country in a search and rescue operation, leading to the rescue of the students.

However, Jaafar alleged that the Nigerian government paid through the nose to secure the release of the abducted Kaduna pupils.

Speaking via his X handle on Sunday, the journalist insisted that no flattery, charm or lobbying could have convinced the bandits to release hostages without payment of ransom.

Jaafar claimed that President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani’s choice of words after the “rescue” of the Kuriga schoolchildren, suggested that the government paid through the nose.

According to him, “The reality is that no lobbying, persuasion, flattery, charm or conning will convince the ruthlessly avaricious bandits to release hostages without payment of ransom.

“From President Tinubu to Governor Uba Sani’s choice of words after the ‘rescue’ of the Kuriga schoolchildren, you know the government paid through the nose to simply rescue its image, held hostage by the worsening insecurity.

“Our leaders hardly bother taking proactive measures to stop these abductions. In hindsight, the money the government paid the bandits should have been used to resettle villages that were prone to attack.

“Government is more concerned about its image than the security of lives and property. Whenever you see a government in turbo action, its political image is concerned.”