IYC Urges Investigation Into Military’s Actions In Bayelsa Community

The President of the Ijaw Youths Congress (IYC) Worldwide, Jonathan Lokpobiri, has demanded an immediate inquiry into the alleged deaths of indigenes from the Igbomotoru community, allegedly as a repercussion for the demise of military personnel in Delta State.

Lokpobiri advocated for justice on behalf of the Igbomotoru community, denouncing the military’s reprisal attack as a double injustice against the Ijaw people.

During a briefing with DAILY POST in Yenagoa on Monday, Lokpobiri addressed the Okuama crisis in Delta State, highlighting its ripple effect as it led to a military assault on the Igbomotoru community in Bayelsa State.

Naija News reported that troops from the Nigerian Army allegedly invaded the Bayelsa community, opened fire at residents and razed three houses suspected to be the hideout of a militant leader allegedly involved in the killing of the military men on a rescue mission in Delta State.

The President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) emphasized the need for impartial investigations to ascertain the truth behind the conflict and ensure justice for the affected community.

He pledged to pursue legal action against the federal government if evidence shows that the reprisal attack was unjustified.

Additionally, he called for thorough investigations into the invasion of Igbomotoru, highlighting the importance of distinguishing between genuine perpetrators and innocent civilians.

He urged leaders at both national and state levels to conduct independent inquiries to uncover the root causes of the violence.

Furthermore, he condemned the indiscriminate shooting of civilians and stressed the importance of peaceful dispute resolution methods.

Finally, he called upon communities to cooperate with authorities to identify and remove criminal elements that threaten peace and security.

The IYC President said, “The killing in Delta is not just sensitive but a big issue and a very sad and ugly development in the history of our region.

“What has happened in Delta State as sad as it is, we weren’t expecting that we would bear the greatest brunt of the conflict. Where a whole community is sacked and bodies of our young men and women are littered on the streets of Igbomotoru community and also floating on the river Nun.

“If independent investigations reveal that people from that community did not play a role in the death of the military officers and men, and based on just information without proper investigations and reprisal attack on our communities leading to the death of dozens of persons and destruction of properties worth of hundreds of naira, we will sue the federal government, so that adequate compensation can be paid to the community people.

“I demand a probe into the invasion of Igbomotoru community, the reason being that in Niger Delta, we have seen cases where people are accused of various crimes they know nothing about, whilst am not disproving the evidence that may be available to the military, I demand some strong level of deep investigation into the scenario.

“I believe that leaders of the country and the state should conduct a certain level of independent investigation to know what has led to the killing and sacking of a whole community.

“I learnt that many of our people who were escaping into the forest were hit by bullets because they were indiscriminately shooting at anyone at sight. We can’t adopt this method in resolving disputes.

“I will request for a probe into the killings in Bayelsa. An admonition to communities not to tolerate people who are outlaws living in the community because it could pose danger for peace and security in the community.”