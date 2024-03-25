CRPP Implores Impeachment Panelists To Decline Offer Related To Shaibu’s Investigation

The Edo State chapter of the Conference of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) has advised the members of the impeachment panel established by Chief Judge Justice Daniel Okungbowa to reject the opportunity to investigate the allegations against Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

The CRPP, in a statement released by its chairman, Samson Isibor, and secretary, John Isidhaome, stated that it was apparent that the Chief Judge (CJ) was being prompted to convene the panel.

They highlighted the independence of each arm of government and criticized the actions of the Edo State House of Assembly, urging the panel members to decline their appointments based on moral grounds.

Additionally, they advised the governor to reconsider the impeachment process, emphasizing the temporary nature of power and the need for fair play and justice.

The group said, “The announcement by the chief judge of Edo State setting up the so-called impeachment panel to probe Hon. Phillip Shuaibu did not come to us as a surprise based on the fact that he who pays or appoints the piper dictates the tune. It is clear the CJ is being engineered.

“But our arguments are very fundamental to the nascent democracy we are operating with the three arms of government, the executive, the legislative and the judiciary. Each arm is independent of the other, Edo State House of Assembly led by Blessing Agbebaku, rebuffed the judiciary by turning down a court summon sent by a Federal High Court delivered by a High Court bailiff.

“In fact, the court bailiff was harassed and chased away by the House of Assembly security men on the order of the House of Assembly leadership; these actions of the Assembly lawmakers, now lawbreakers, were supposed to be viewed seriously as a slight on the Judiciary. It took the intervention of the judiciary for the court bailiff to paste the summon at the entrance of the Assembly.

“The chief judge’s action leaves much to be desired, but he has been quiet about the rascality of the assembly leadership.

“We are therefore appealing to the moral instinct of the panel members to turn down their appointments individually or collectively on moral ground, justice and fair play more so the deputy governor has served Governor Godwin Obaseki, the House of Assembly originating summons by a court of competent jurisdiction, which we believe should not be flouted.

“A case in point is that of Ondo State where the chief judges on two different occasions stood their ground and refused to do the biddings of the power that be and that of the State Assembly. Peace thereafter returned to Ondo State automatically. The Chief Judge of Edo State should emulate those two chief judges of Ondo State.

“For the umpteenth time, we advise the outgoing Governor to heed the appeal of well-meaning Nigerians to discontinue his desirous decision to impeach his deputy more so that he has a few months to leave the office as a governor; power transcend is not permanent, he should remember tomorrow.”