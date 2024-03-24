Obi Reacts To Release of Abducted Kaduna Students

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the news of the release of 287 school children abducted in Kaduna.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Kaduna state government earlier on Sunday announced that it had secured the release of 287 school children abducted in Kaduna.

However, reacting to the development in a post via its official X account on Sunday, Obi thanked the government, security agencies, and every other person who worked to ensure that the students were released from captivity.

He further called on the need for President Bola Tinubu-led government to put in more effort into ending the menace of kidnapping in the country.

He wrote, “It is comforting to hear that 287 school children abducted in Kaduna have been released. It is hard to imagine the mental pain and trauma the children must have gone through in the hands of their abductors.

“The report of their release is however reassuring to the nation and their parents. I thank the government , the security agencies, and all those who made immense efforts to see that our children are released from captivity and reunited with their families. Efforts should also be made, not just to release many of our people in the different kidnappers’ dens across the country, but to end the scourge of insecurity completely.

“We must ensure that every Nigerian is safe in Nigeria, by not giving terrorists any operating space in our nation. No Nigerian should ever be a captive or hostage anywhere in his fatherland. I encourage every Nigerian, in the midst of these dark and fearful nights in our nation where danger seems to be lurking on every corner, to remain hopeful for the new dawn of a secure and safe nation – the New Nigeria which is POssible.”