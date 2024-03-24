‘I Will Continue To Defeat The Political Harlots In Rivers State’ – Wike Boasts

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has described some of his political opponents in Rivers State as ‘political harlots.’

The former governor, however, boasted that there is nothing such people can do to him, as he would continue to defeat them.

Wike stated this on Sunday at a special thanksgiving organised by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, to mark his birthday and his new position in the National Assembly.

During the event, Wike said Chinda should have been the successor he would have chosen because the lawmaker has proven himself more noble than others.

The Minister also mocked his political opponents, whom he said abandoned him when they failed to get the governorship ticket in Rivers State to succeed him.

He added that such persons claimed they would not serve a master and later serve his boy, but they are now queueing up on the streets for the same boy they said they won’t serve.

Wike said such politicians lack shame and are not Ikwerre and Rivers people.

He said: “Pressure came on me at a time we wanted who will succeed me. One of the very best I would have presented would have Kingsley Chinda, not those Ikwerre people, who were running around saying they wanted to be governor that they could not serve a master and boy.

“But they are waiting on the road now to serve the boy. No real Ikwerre man says that and goes back. Chinda had told you not to bother yourself. In ikwerre tradition when you start beating the drum of wrestling, it is not that time the real wrestlers will.come out.

“The real wrestlers will come in later towards the end. Leave all these people who cannot stand ordinary hunger. Leave these political harlots, I will continue to defeat them. What you know you know”.

Wike recalled that such individuals fought him in 2014 and 2015 and tried in vain to deny him the PDP ticket but thy are no match for him in the political game.

He said: “When I wanted to be governor 2014 and 2015 the same people fought me. There was nothing they didn’t do to get the ticket but they couldn’t get it. But they had no choice but to come to me.

“In 2023 just because they couldn’t get the ticket, they swore over their dead body and went and supported another presidential candidate. But for me I insisted that a southerner would be President. They fought me. But we won.

“We told PDP that the Presidency must go to the South. Forget people going from one place to another. Don’t dissipate your energy. Don’t worry yourself. Time we come and we will see who owns the game.”