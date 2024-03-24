Ex-Chelsea Star Eden Hazard Picks His Five-A-Side Team

Retired Belgium international, Eden Hazard, has picked five players he would always want to play a five-a-side with.

In the five-a-side team Eden Hazard picked, the former Chelsea winger, featured himself and four of his former teammates at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old former Belgium international named Chelsea’s legendary striker, Didier Drogba, the club’s legendary forward, Gianfranco Zola, and iconic midfielders, Frank Lampard, and Juan Mata in his team.

Hazard who made this selection during his interview with Soccer Aid, did not include a goalkeeper and a defensive-minded player in his five-a-side team.

He spared some time to explain why he added Juan Mata to his team as he described the Spanish midfielder as a player who never misses a pass.

“I’m going to play with Juan Mata also. Magic left foot. Someone who will never miss control or miss a pass, so I enjoyed playing with him,” he said.

Note that Eden Hazard played for Chelsea between 2012 and 2019 where he made his name and shone like a million star before his unexpected exit to Real Madrid.

While at Real Madrid between 2019 and 2023, he became a total shadow of his former self due to lack of form and injuries.

Due to his struggles with form, injuries, and lack of game time, the Belgian footballer decided to terminate his contract with the Spanish giants in 2023 and retired from professional football in the same year.