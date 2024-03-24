Edo PDP Chairman’s Abductors Demand N500 Million Ransom

The Edo State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Aziegbemi, was kidnapped by gunmen on March 15, around 11 p.m. on Idaro Street, off Country Home Road in Benin, Edo State.

The abductors have reportedly reached out to Aziegbemi’s family, demanding a ransom of N500 million for his release.

The incident occurred as Aziegbemi was returning from a meeting at the Government House, driving home when his vehicle was intercepted by the kidnappers.

His driver, who was navigating a speed breaker at the time, witnessed the abduction.

Details of the kidnapping and ransom demand were shared by a family source, who preferred to remain anonymous, with journalists in Benin on Sunday.

According to the source, the family was contacted by the kidnappers on Friday, two days post-abduction, who then stipulated the substantial ransom amount for Aziegbemi’s release.

The kidnapping has sparked concern among the local community and political circles, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

The source said, “The kidnappers have contacted the family of Tony Aziegbemi, and they have demanded N500 million ransom.

“I don’t know what the family members are doing to raise the money or if the party, the PDP, is doing anything to assist them.”