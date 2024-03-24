Churches Should Not Abandon Politicians After Office – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has highlighted the importance of churches’ continuous support to politicians even after their tenure in office ends.

Naija News reports that the former Rivers governor made the statement at St Mark’s Anglican Church during the birthday celebration of Kingsley Ogundu Chinda, the House of Representatives Minority Leader.

Wike expressed concern over what he perceives as a tendency among churches to distance themselves from politicians once they are no longer in power.

Wike said, “The church should also remain steadfast, the church should also not abandon people when they’re no longer in office. When most of us were in office, there was no church we weren’t contributing to. But immediately we left office, it was a different story.

“You as agents of God must show that you’re practicing what you preach. It’s not only politicians. Always be there for us, pray for us, don’t change.”

The event also saw remarks from the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abass, who commended Chinda for his exemplary service and contributions to the National Assembly.

Abass lauded Chinda, who represents the Obio/Akpor Constituency of Rivers State, as one of the National Assembly’s most valuable members, praising his representation of Rivers State.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, former Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Desmond Akawor, former Nigerian Bar A President Joe Okocha, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman South South Victor Giadom, among others, attended the event.