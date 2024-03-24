8 Aspirants Battle For Ondo PDP 2024 Governorship Ticket (Full List)

A host of party stalwarts have expressed interest in running as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2024 governorship election in Ondo State.

Before a candidate can emerge, he or she has to overcome the hurdle of the PDP primaries fixed for April 15, in which a standard flagbearer would emerge.

Once the issue of a candidate is settled, the PDP can focus on strategies to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The major aspirants who have thrown their hats into the ring for the PDP ticket are:

1. Otunba Bamidele Akingboye – Businessman and philanthropist

2. Hon. Agboola Ajayi – Former Ondo State Deputy Governor

3. Hon. Sheba Abayomi – Former acting national chairman of the Federal Character Commission

4. Chief Sola Ebiseni – Former commissioner and chieftain of Afenifere

5. John Ola Mafo

6. Adeolu Akinwumi

7. Bosun Arebuwa

8. Kolade Akinjo

Meanwhile, a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Eyitayo Jegede, has withdrawn from the April 25 governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

Jegede, who was the PDP candidate in the 2016 and 2020 guber elections in the state, announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race while addressing supporters in Akure.

He explained that rather than contest, it is time to work with the PDP leadership to ensure the party emerges victorious in the November governorship polls.

The former Commissioner explained that though he has withdrawn from the race, he remains committed to the PDP and would support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate.