Eyitayo Jegede Withdraws From 2024 Ondo Governorship Race

A former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Eyitayo Jegede, has withdrawn from the April 25 governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State.

Jegede, who was the PDP candidate in the 2016 and 2020 guber elections in the state, announced his withdrawal from the 2024 race while addressing supporters in Akure.

He explained that rather than contest, it is time to work with the PDP leadership to ensure the party emerges victorious in the November governorship polls.

The former Commissioner explained that though he has withdrawn from the race, he remains committed to the PDP and would support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate.

He said: “The event of today has become expedient in the face of the upcoming potential activities in our state and the party. A decision has to be taken whether we need to repeat the same process that we passed through in 2016 and 2020.

“I feel it is time to allow these men the opportunity to try their luck in the primary and by God’s grace, ultimately win the Governorship election, all the aspirants would be accorded every support that is available at my disposal.

“The time is now to rebuild the party for victory. I am committed to making all necessary sacrifices to provide solutions to the problems of the Party rather than join in compounding it.

“I recognize that the success of our party is achievable if we all work together, and I, therefore request you to join hands with the party leadership in your wards and in}. Our various local government areas to ensure a rancour-free primary and a successful outing in the forthcoming governorship elections.”