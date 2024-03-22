Your Silence Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Is A Sign Of Weakness And Failure – Family Knocks Tinubu

The family of the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has accused President Bola Tinubu of being weak.

Kanu’s brother, Kanunta, claimed that the president’s silence towards the trial of the IPOB leader was a sign of weakness.

Posting on X, Kanunta said Tinubu’s silence also indicated his administration’s approval of insecurity in the Southeast.

He wrote: “@officialABAT your silence towards #MaziNnamdikanu case is a sign of weakness and failure in your administration, meaning an approval of insecurities in SE through @Govhopeuzodinma.”

This is coming after the Abuja Federal High Court refused to grant Kanu bail.

The Justice Binta Nyako-led court ordered an accelerated hearing of Kanu’s case.

It Is Deliberate, You Are Benefitting From Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention – Family Slam Igbo Leaders

Meanwhile, Kanu’s family has accused Igbo leaders and elites of benefitting from the continuous detention of their son.

They warned that Kanu’s continuous incarceration is a humiliation to the entire Igbo race.

The family tabled their concerns while reacting to the recent refusal of the Federal High Court in Abuja to grant Kanu’s bail application.

Speaking via a statement by Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the family alleged that some selfish politicians benefiting from the insecurity in the South East are behind Kanu’s continued detention.

The family wondered why some Igbo political leaders now find it difficult to book a meeting with President Bola Tinubu since he took over power.

He said, “How be it that nobody among Igbo political leaders has reached out to Tinubu to discuss Nnamdi Kanu’s release almost a year after he came to power?

“Is it not deliberate? Have they not been gaining access to the President concerning other issues? It’s a shame that Kanu is being punished for asking for the freedom of Ndigbo and the leaders have abandoned him to die in DSS custody.

“Kanu is terribly sick and nobody cares. His health is deteriorating every day. He has not changed his clothes. Why has the court continued to hold him in DSS custody instead of the Correctional Centre?”

Kanu’s family insisted that some people are benefiting from his continued incarceration, hence the apparent apathy on the part of the political elite to engage the President for his release.

The family said: “Why can’t they go for his release if they truly love the South East? Something is definitely wrong somewhere. They are benefiting from his continued detention, and that’s why they are not making any serious moves to engage Mr President. Don’t forget that some people sponsored his abduction and extraordinary rendition.

“Why should he be abandoned for asking for the freedom of Biafra? He didn’t take up arms against the government, but he was tagged as a terrorist. Yet the same government is busy releasing terrorists from detention.”