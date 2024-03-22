What Tinubu Did When Obasanjo Tried To ‘Bury Me Alive’ – Asari Dokubo

Former Niger Delta activist, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo has disclosed how President Bola Tinubu came to his rescue when he was in detention in the Department of State Service (DSS).

He revealed that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, wanted him to rot away in detention, but Tinubu saved him.

Asari-Dokubo stated that the incident occured 17 years ago.

Speaking via a Facebook Live, the Ijaw activist expressed his admiration for the incumbent president while reiterating his contempt for Obasanjo.

He said when Obasanjo tried to bury him alive, Tinubu stood by him, and took care of his needs and that of his family.

Dokubo disclosed that this is the reason he can’t leave Tinubu.

His words: “My relationship with Tinubu is that when I was buried alive by his fellow kinsman, Obasanjo, Tinubu — against all odds — came and stood by me, took care of my family, took care of me, (and) send money to me. “When I came, (he) sent me on a medical trip, (and) bought me my first car when I came out of prison. I can’t leave such a person.”

‘It Is Not Mouth, Anybody Who Want To Take Gov Fubara’s Mandate Will Go Down’ – Asari Dokubo

Meanwhile, Dokubo, has said the people of Rivers State will not allow anyone to take the mandate given to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Dokubo stated this during a recent Facebook Live.

The Ijaw nationalist said although he antagonised Fubara and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections, he would not support the actions of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against the Rivers governor.

Dokubo warned that anybody who wants to take the mandate from Governor Fubara “would go down”.

The 59-year-old also alleged that Fubara also connived with Wike to kill him during the election.

He said, “I was not a supporter of Sim. Sim was even my enemy. He conspired with Wike to see that I am killed. I’m not dead, I’m still walking. But I told my friend, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the truth. I said you want to make Ijaws enemy because of Wike, okay; my hand no dey o.’

“I am an Ijaw man. There are two things that I cannot compromise on the surface of this earth – my Ijaw heritage and my Islam. Anybody who wants to take that mandate from Sim would go down because I know my Ijaw people. You know our capacity very well. It is no mouth.”