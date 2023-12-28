‘It Is Not Mouth, Anybody Who Want To Take Gov Fubara’s Mandate Will Go Down’ – Asari Dokubo

A former Niger Delta Militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has said the people of Rivers State will not allow anyone to take the mandate given to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Dokubo stated this during a recent Facebook Live.

The Ijaw nationalist said although he antagonised Fubara and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 general elections, he would not support the actions of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against the Rivers governor.

Dokubo warned that anybody who wants to take the mandate from Governor Fubara “would go down”.

The 59-year-old also alleged that Fubara also connived with Wike to kill him during the election.

He said, “I was not a supporter of Sim. Sim was even my enemy. He conspired with Wike to see that I am killed. I’m not dead, I’m still walking. But I told my friend, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu the truth. I said you want to make Ijaws enemy because of Wike, okay; my hand no dey o.’

Story continues below advertisement



“I am an Ijaw man. There are two things that I cannot compromise on the surface of this earth – my Ijaw heritage and my Islam. Anybody who wants to take that mandate from Sim would go down because I know my Ijaw people. You know our capacity very well. It is no mouth.”