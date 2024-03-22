We Give You Seven Days To Withdraw All Court Cases – APC Sends Message To Members

The All Progressives Congress (APC), through its National Working Committee (NWC), has directed all its members to put an end to all court cases filed in the name of the party.

The party gave its members a seven-day ultimatum to discontinue or withdraw all pending allegations.

They warned that failure to heed their warning would result to sanctions.

The party gave the directive at the 146th meeting of the ruling party’s highest administrative organ in Abuja.

Speaking via a statement by the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, the party’s NWC stated that it deliberated and resolved at its 146th meeting, “That all ongoing cases filed in the name of the party or associated with matters concerning the Party and involving party members must be discontinued and withdrawn from the courts within the next seven days.

“That failure to comply with this resolution will result in disciplinary action being taken against any member responsible for such suits, including immediate suspension and ultimately expulsion from the party.”

The committee specifically mentioned the party’s local chapter in Benue State, directing members to immediately adhere to the directive.

It stressed that the party will not compromise the unity and integrity of the party.

“It is crucial that all members of the APC Benue State Chapter adhere to this directive promptly. The unity and integrity of our Party must be upheld, and resolving legal matters internally is paramount to maintaining the cohesion and focus of the APC”, APC added.